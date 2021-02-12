LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc Sells 133 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $12,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 109 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $9,656.31.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81.

On Monday, November 30th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 2 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $173.26.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,062. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

