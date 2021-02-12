Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 12,389 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00.

Shares of PSTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 278,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $592.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

