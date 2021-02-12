Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 70.1% in January

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SDPI remained flat at $$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 687,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,896. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.