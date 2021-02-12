Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 70.1% in January

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 87,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SDPI remained flat at $$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 687,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,896. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.36.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
See Also: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.