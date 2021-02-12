$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 212,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

