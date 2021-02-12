PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $296.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.02.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $285.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.