Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Amcor reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 4,825,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.