ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 140,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 251,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.03.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.