Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 122,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 182,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFHT. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $3,675,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $105,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

