Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.48. 11,665,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 4,563,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.