Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:JPC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 347,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,956. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 97,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

