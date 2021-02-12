Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Declines By 73.7%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the January 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRGX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 179,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,889. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 265.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.