SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 7.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 3,790,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,219,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

