Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Drops By 78.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000.

Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

