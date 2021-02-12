AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 596,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,669. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

