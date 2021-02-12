Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Forward Air stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 219,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other Forward Air news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.