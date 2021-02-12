Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,132. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

