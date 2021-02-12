Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,225,075. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

