The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,099,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.35. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

