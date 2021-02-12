Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,637,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,506. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.56 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,133,826 shares of company stock valued at $80,970,627 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.