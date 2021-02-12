Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.40. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 873,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

