Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.40. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 873,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
