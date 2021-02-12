Pizza Market Cap Reaches $695,792.89 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $695,792.89 and approximately $407.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

