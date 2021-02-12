Carry (CRE) Trading 47.7% Higher Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $54.89 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00178974 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,891,757,417 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

