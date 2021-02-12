Zacks: Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 453.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $30.33. 57,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

