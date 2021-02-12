Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 7.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 1,762,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,967,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $547.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.