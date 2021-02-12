Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Up 8.1%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $2.95. 8,734,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 6,138,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The stock has a market cap of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.47% of Meten EdtechX Education Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

