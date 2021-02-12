Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Up 8.1%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $2.95. 8,734,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 6,138,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The stock has a market cap of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.47% of Meten EdtechX Education Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.