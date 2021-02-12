Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) were up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 704,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 727% from the average daily volume of 85,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

