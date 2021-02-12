Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.41. 720,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 304,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shineco Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

