Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.41. 720,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 304,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.
Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%.
Shineco Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYHT)
Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.
