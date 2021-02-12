SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Up 9.8%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares were up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 1,649,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 520,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

