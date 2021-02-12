HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. HubSpot updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.51-1.59 EPS.

HUBS traded up $70.64 on Friday, reaching $502.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,119. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.77 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $527.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.61.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.