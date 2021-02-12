NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Up 5% on Strong Earnings

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $11.69. 418,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 417,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.
NBSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.
The firm has a market cap of $270.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBSE)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.
Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.