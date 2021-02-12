NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Up 5% on Strong Earnings

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $11.69. 418,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 417,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $391,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $270.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

