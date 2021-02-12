Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

In other Coty news, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,888.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coty by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85,671 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Coty by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Coty by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 369,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 9,234,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,839,944. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

