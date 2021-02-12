MenaPay Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $84,976.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.30 or 0.05737872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019555 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.