Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 699,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 143,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

