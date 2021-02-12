Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $1,289,400.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $1,101,468.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $433,946.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,272. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.