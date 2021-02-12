Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $535,950.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julius Genachowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,533,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -141.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

