George J. Getman Sells 4,600 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $70.05. 137,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,269. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

