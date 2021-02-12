Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 616,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

