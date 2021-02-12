J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. J2 Global updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.93-9.27 EPS.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.79. 734,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $111.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

