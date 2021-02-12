J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.93-9.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.676 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $107.79. 734,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,098. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

