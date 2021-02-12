J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.93-9.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.676 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.45.
Shares of JCOM stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $107.79. 734,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,098. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66.
In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
