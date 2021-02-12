Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the January 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 786,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

