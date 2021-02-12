Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the January 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 786,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
About Defense Metals
