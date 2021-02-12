Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-4.00 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. 4,864,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,653.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.76.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

