Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 90.3% in January

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the January 14th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS HGKGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. Power Assets has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

