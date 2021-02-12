Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 90.3% in January

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the January 14th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS HGKGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. Power Assets has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.30.
Power Assets Company Profile
