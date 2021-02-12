PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Short Interest Update

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the January 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS POTN traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,899,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,259. PotNetwork has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get PotNetwork alerts:

PotNetwork Company Profile

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. The company also publishes PotNetwork magazine. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.