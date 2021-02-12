PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Short Interest Update

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the January 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS POTN traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,899,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,259. PotNetwork has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
