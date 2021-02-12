Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) rose 13.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 4,813,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,003,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $204.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

