TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Up 17.2%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) shares were up 17.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 158,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 32,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

