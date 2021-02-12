Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.38

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 96643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

