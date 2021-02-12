The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.00

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 132934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $531.03 million, a P/E ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.