Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $250.75 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002436 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $485.28 million and $250.75 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.00 or 0.01116985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.31 or 0.05697027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

