HEX Price Tops $0.0126 (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. HEX has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $7.92 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00090594 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

