reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $2.02

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and $1.41 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00284889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090351 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00066269 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,474,640 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

